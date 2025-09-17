HR Grapevine

Employee Reward,
Wellbeing | UK workers favour self-care over socialising

Group meditation yoga class session

Workout classes, healthy eating and self-care are on an upward trajectory, and don’t appear to be falling anytime soon. Nearly three in five UK employees (58%) have prioritised their wellbeing over the last six months, compared to just 40% who prioritised it over the last year, according to new research from Reward Gateway | Edenred.  

Looking at ways they practice wellbeing, two out of three (67%) employees are making time for themselves, perhaps feeling more comfortable turning down invitations as FOMO (fear of missing out) slowly becomes a thing of the past. 

Health is becoming a bigger priority with employees making sure they exercise regularly (55%), sleep enough (54%) and manage a healthy diet (46%). In line with UK consumption trends, nearly a third (29%) are even reducing their alcohol consumption, either cutting back completely or opting for alcohol-zero alternatives.

Work-life balance is another focus many are targeting. Nearly half (48%) of employees surveyed said nothing is more important than their work-life balance, with 35% of employees making sure they’re using up all their annual leave, whether that’s for holidays away or just some down-time. 29% are also setting boundaries while they’re at work by taking their lunch break rather than eating through work, and finishing on time. A minority (15%) have even reduced or changed their working pattern, either going part-time or adjusting their working hours. 

