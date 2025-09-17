HR Grapevine

New research shows a major reform designed to make flexible working more accessible to all workers in the UK has had limited impact on how employees actually work.

The study, led by researchers from King’s Business School, University College London and City St George's, University of London, analysed over 15,000 employees from the UK Household Longitudinal Study between 2010 and 2020. It examined the effects of the 2014 policy reform, which extended the right to request flexible working from only parents and carers to all employees with at least 26 weeks’ service.

The findings showed that women were more likely to take up reduced hours arrangements (such as part-time work) following the reform, with uptake increasing over time. There was no comparable rise in men’s use of reduced hours, while no significant increases were observed for flexitime or remote working among either men or women.

Women experienced reduced psychological distress and higher life satisfaction after the reform, this was possibly linked to reduced working hours, not to other forms of flexibility.