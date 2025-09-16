Employee Reward,
'Ping pong' phase | MPs reject Lords' amendments to Employment Rights Bill

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Houses of Parliament and Big Ben

MPs have rejected a series of changes proposed by the House of Lords to the Employment Rights Bill, clearing the way for what the Government has described as the “biggest upgrade to workers’ rights in a generation”.

The Commons voted against amendments put forward by Peers that would have watered down key measures, including attempts to replace day-one protection from unfair dismissal with a six-month qualifying period, and efforts to limit which workers could benefit from the ban on exploitative zero-hours contracts.

What were the House of Lords’ proposed changes?

Peers had put forward a number of amendments at Report Stage, which have now all been rejected. These included defining “short notice” in relation to cancelled shifts as less than 48 hours, expanding who can accompany a worker at disciplinary or grievance hearings, and extending whistleblowing protections.

Other proposed changes involved softening reforms around trade union rules and altering the requirement for employers to offer guaranteed hours contracts. None of these were accepted by MPs, meaning the Bill is likely to re-enter a so-called “ping pong” phase as it returns to the Lords.

