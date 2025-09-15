Employee Reward,
Benefits & Wellbeing 2025
Virtual Event
Employee Reward, Benefits & Wellbeing
Tuesday, 23rd September
Register Now
6 mins read
Share this article:

Mind the gripe | These are the things Brits hate most about their daily commute

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Crowded underground train with passengers

Speaking loudly on the phone, playing music out loud and poor hygiene, are among Britain’s biggest commuting dislikes. 

A study found other distasteful acts, or “pet peeves”, on the commute to work include chewing loudly and sitting next to someone even when there’s other seats available.

The research by tombola, surveyed 2,000 British workers to analyse what grinds their gears when it comes to travelling to work, and whether this plays a part in them wanting to go to the office altogether.  

The number one dislike is people speaking loudly on the phone, with almost half (42%) of working Brits regarding this as the most infuriating thing that can happen on a commute. Make sure to be mindful of others next time you’re taking a call on the train! 

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

Back

Sign up for myGrapevine

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

The double prejudice facing disabled older workers
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 6 mins read

National Inclusion Week | The double prejudice facing disabled older workers

Why HR must build a culture where people can speak up about mental health
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 3 mins read

The silent strugglers | Why HR must build a culture where people can speak up about mental health

World Suicide Prevention Day: What role should employers play?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 5 mins read

Change the narrative | World Suicide Prevention Day: What role should employers play?

Effective, Compliant, Relevant: Is Your Background Screening Fit For Purpose?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Effective, Compliant, Relevant: Is Your Background Screening Fit For Purpose?

2025 YourCause UK CSR Industry Spotlight
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Report

2025 YourCause UK CSR Industry Spotlight

© 1979-2025 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni