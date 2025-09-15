HR Grapevine

Speaking loudly on the phone, playing music out loud and poor hygiene, are among Britain’s biggest commuting dislikes.

A study found other distasteful acts, or “pet peeves”, on the commute to work include chewing loudly and sitting next to someone even when there’s other seats available.

The research by tombola, surveyed 2,000 British workers to analyse what grinds their gears when it comes to travelling to work, and whether this plays a part in them wanting to go to the office altogether.

The number one dislike is people speaking loudly on the phone, with almost half (42%) of working Brits regarding this as the most infuriating thing that can happen on a commute. Make sure to be mindful of others next time you’re taking a call on the train!