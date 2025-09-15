Continue reading for FREE!

Of all UK adults aged 50-66, more than two in three (69%) feel that older age is a disadvantage in the UK job market, the research project in partnership with The Policy Institute at King’s College London found. Three in four (75%) thought having a disability or a health condition put applicants at a disadvantage.
Only around one in 20 (6%) UK adults 50-66 thought that having a disability or a health condition represented an advantage in the workplace while around one in ten (11%) thought being over 50 was an advantage.
Previous analysis by the Centre for Ageing Better has shown that the UK has a 50% higher rate of economic inactivity due to illness among people both aged 50-64 and who want to work, compared to Germany.
