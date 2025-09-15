HR Grapevine

Employee Reward,
Wellbeing study | One in three people say staying at work will help them live longer

Almost one in three people (27%) say that staying in the workforce beyond retirement age will help them to live longer. 

However, over one in four employees over 55 (27%) say that they do not feel supported to stay in work, with 440,000 over 50s reported to leave key sectors every year.

The new research forms part of the 2025 Bupa Wellbeing Index – a major report into the nation’s workplace health. Released today, the 2025 Bupa Wellbeing Index explores what workers need to stay in their careers for longer.

It comes ahead of Sir Charlie Mayfield’s much anticipated Keep Britain Working Review expected to be published in Autumn. Sir Charlie’s preliminary findings reported a surge in the number of older people (50-64) with work limiting health conditions, up (32%) between 2019 and 2024.

