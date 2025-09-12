HR Grapevine

An employment tribunal has suggested that employers could lawfully prefer a job candidate based on football allegiance if it related to maintaining team harmony.

The case, brought by Miss M Kalina against Digitas LBI Ltd, centred on claims of race and disability discrimination after she was rejected for two roles at the company.

Kalina filed a discrimination claim after losing out on the job when the hiring manager felt she “vibed” more with another candidate who would gel more with colleagues.

"The claimant was an appointable candidate... ultimately the decision came down to who was the better fit in the team" the tribunal heard from the recruitment team.