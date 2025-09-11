HR Grapevine

Tesco is giving all 300,000 of its UK employees access to a personal safety app that can track their journey to work and help them to raise the alarm if they don’t feel safe.

The supermarket giant, which is the UK’s largest private sector employer, will give every worker free access to an app called Peoplesafe, following feedback from colleagues who said they sometimes felt unsafe travelling to and from work.

The retailer says the app will help address situations such as walking in an unfamiliar area late at night, facing aggression on the night bus or tube after a night out. or using a private taxi alone.

How it works

If they choose to download the app, Tesco staff can get 24/7 protection whether commuting for work or going about their personal life. By setting their destination and mode of transport before travelling, the app can automate welfare checks on their mobile to ensure they feel safe and allow them to raise an SOS alert if needed.