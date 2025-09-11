Employee Reward,
Benefits & Wellbeing 2025
Virtual Event
Employee Reward, Benefits & Wellbeing
Tuesday, 23rd September
Register Now
3 mins read
2 comments
Share this article:

'Laughed at her' | Sainsbury's manager said worker was 'over emotional' after colleague's threats

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Sainsbury’s supermarket storefront exterior

A Sainsbury’s employee has won an employment tribunal after a colleague called her a “fucking bitch”, before being told by a manager that she was overreacting to the situation.

Deborah Oziel, an employee at the supermarket’s East Finchley store, resigned in April 2023 and later brought claims against the retailer including constructive unfair dismissal, whistleblowing detriment and sex discrimination. An Employment Tribunal in Watford found in her favour and awarded her £59,333.14 in compensation, including injury to feelings and aggravated damages.

Colleague’s outburst on shop floor, threats of imitation weapon

The tribunal heard that on 23 September 2021, Oziel challenged colleague Matthew Henderson (MH) about failing to carry out allocated tasks. In response, he had an “outburst of swearing” before leaving for the back of the store. When Oziel followed to speak to him, Henderson shouted at her again “which included the words ‘fucking bitch’”.

The panel accepted Oziel’s account, noting that this happened “on the shop floor in front of customers and colleagues”. Although an internal investigation was carried out, the outcome letter only stated that “there can however be no further incidents like this”. Henderson was not called as a witness at the tribunal.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

Back

Sign up for myGrapevine

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

Staff who overhear sexual comments can be victims of harassment, tribunal rules
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 5 mins read

'Open earshot' | Staff who overhear sexual comments can be victims of harassment, tribunal rules

Why HR should lead on RTO, not the CEOs
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Column
  • 9 mins read

Return to office | Why HR should lead on RTO, not the CEOs

© 1979-2025 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni