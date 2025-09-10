Employee Reward,
'You look Aryan' | £17k payout after pub boss compared blonde haired, blue eyed manager to 'Nazi ideology'

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
A Glasgow pub duty manager who was told she looked “very Aryan” and “liked white people better” has won claims of harassment, discrimination and unfair dismissal against her former employer.

The Employment Tribunal found that Ms S Sinclair was subjected to unwanted comments by Mr A M Soliman, the sole director of More Blacks, More Dogs, More Irish Ltd (which runs the Old Toll Bar pub where Ms Sinclair worked), leaving her feeling uncomfortable and anxious.

A judge ruled that both had “unlawfully discriminated against the claimant” and ordered them to pay compensation totalling more than £17,000.

Remarks linked to Nazi ideology

The tribunal heard that in the summer of 2023, Mr Soliman told Ms Sinclair: “You look very Aryan with your blue eyes and blond hair.”

