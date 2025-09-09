HR Grapevine

Employee Reward,
4 mins read
'Job hugging' | Majority of UK workers prioritise job security amid stuttering market

Team collaborating in modern office

Data finds that more than half will not leave their current job, reflecting a tough market for job seekers.

Employment Hero, a global authority on employment, has released its inaugural global Annual Jobs Report, revealing the latest trends in the UK employment sector. The UK 2025 data is drawn from aggregated insights from more than 350,000 small businesses and 2 million employees in Australia, New Zealand, and the UK, alongside a YouGov survey of 3,635 workers, the report charts a global workforce navigating a world fraught with conflict and unease, but also opportunity for growth and reinvention.

Employment Hero UK specific data shows that the budget announcement in October 2024 has had a lasting impact on the markets employment landscape. Over the last year, the employment rate has followed a distinct u-shaped curve. Following a sharp decline in the aftermath of the budget, where the seasonal peak in the run-up to Christmas did not materialise and a sharp dip of -0.9% was recorded in December 2024, data shows a steady recovery from February. 

The UK's employment landscape has shown signs of a significant slowdown over the last 12 months. As of July 2025, while the employment rate remains positive on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, standing at 3.1%, this growth rate has decelerated markedly.

