Employee Reward,
Benefits & Wellbeing 2025
Virtual Event
Employee Reward, Benefits & Wellbeing
Tuesday, 23rd September
Register Now
4 mins read
Share this article:

'Moment of reckoning' | Damning review reveals widespread bullying & harassment among legal professionals

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Golden justice scales on books

Bullying, harassment and discrimination remain widespread across the Bar, with almost half of barristers surveyed reporting they had either experienced or witnessed inappropriate behaviour in the last two years, a major review has found.

The report, led by Baroness Harman KC, warned that “evolutionary, incremental change won’t cut it” and called for a tougher regulatory approach to stamp out misconduct in an “ancient institution” long resistant to reform.

Widespread misconduct revealed

The review, commissioned by the Bar Council, revealed that 44% of respondents had experienced or observed bullying, harassment or discrimination while working either in person or online over the past two years. This represents a marked rise from 38% in 2021 and 31% in 2017.

Read more from us
Finance boss with cancer was told his sickness hurt the business, tribunal hears
'Directly connected' | Finance boss with cancer was told his sickness hurt the business, tribunal hears

Survey data showed that women, junior barristers, and those from ethnic minority backgrounds were more likely to report incidents, while those responsible were more often judges or senior barristers.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

Back

Sign up for myGrapevine

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

Staff absence levels soar to nearly 2 working weeks per employee each year
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 5 mins read

CIPD study | Staff absence levels soar to nearly 2 working weeks per employee each year

Why so many CEO scandals? And what can HR do?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 5 mins read

Nestlé to Coldplay | Why so many CEO scandals? And what can HR do?

CPO, Business of Fashion - how we embedded organisational resilience into our leadership DNA
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Podcast
  • 1 min read

Podcast | CPO, Business of Fashion - how we embedded organisational resilience into our leadership...

Business Metrics Boosted: How To Build An Award-Winning Financial Wellbeing Strategy
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Business Metrics Boosted: How To Build An Award-Winning Financial Wellbeing Strategy

The Missing Metric: Unlocking happier, more productive teams through financial resilience
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Whitepaper

The Missing Metric: Unlocking happier, more productive teams through financial resilience

© 1979-2025 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni