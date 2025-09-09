HR Grapevine

Bullying, harassment and discrimination remain widespread across the Bar, with almost half of barristers surveyed reporting they had either experienced or witnessed inappropriate behaviour in the last two years, a major review has found.
The report, led by Baroness Harman KC, warned that “evolutionary, incremental change won’t cut it” and called for a tougher regulatory approach to stamp out misconduct in an “ancient institution” long resistant to reform.
Widespread misconduct revealed
The review, commissioned by the Bar Council, revealed that 44% of respondents had experienced or observed bullying, harassment or discrimination while working either in person or online over the past two years. This represents a marked rise from 38% in 2021 and 31% in 2017.
Survey data showed that women, junior barristers, and those from ethnic minority backgrounds were more likely to report incidents, while those responsible were more often judges or senior barristers.
