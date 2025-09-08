Employee Reward,
Workforce mobility | Government's £338m plan to get sick & disabled people into work

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Thousands of people who are sick, disabled, or face complex barriers to employment are set to benefit from a major expansion of tailored support, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has confirmed.

The £338 million investment into the Connect to Work programme will deliver intensive, localised assistance to more than 85,000 people across 15 areas of England, with around 300,000 expected to be supported across England and Wales over the next five years.

The scheme offers personalised help, including coaching from employment specialists, job matching services, and ongoing support for both participants and employers to ensure sustainable employment. Access will be through self-referral or via healthcare professionals, local authorities, and voluntary sector partners.

Rising health barriers to employment

Official figures show that 2.8 million people are currently out of work due to ill-health, one of the highest rates in the G7. Among those not working, over a quarter now cite sickness as a barrier – more than double the figure in 2012.

