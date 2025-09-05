Employee Reward,
Benefits & Wellbeing 2025
Virtual Event
Employee Reward, Benefits & Wellbeing
Tuesday, 23rd September
Register Now
5 mins read
Share this article:

'Fatherly gesture' | HR manager's harassment claim over boss's 'hand on shoulder' dismissed

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Unwanted hand on woman's shoulder

An HR manager who alleged that her line manager’s gestures and comments amounted to sex discrimination and harassment has had her claims dismissed.

An employment tribunal ruled that Ms Y Rankmore’s claims against Cardiff Council were brought significantly out of time and, even if they had been lodged within the statutory period, they would have failed on their merits.

Allegations of physical contact

Ms Rankmore, who worked as a People Services Advisor in the council’s First Point of Contact (FPOC) HR team, said that between October 2023 and February 2024 her manager, Jason Carlson, would “put his arms around her and rub her back” when she asked him questions.

In her oral evidence, however, she accepted that her written description was inaccurate. She clarified that on two or three occasions Mr Carlson had placed “an arm on her shoulder” in what she described as “a fatherly type gesture”. She told the tribunal that she did not consider the actions sexual, but felt they were inappropriate in the workplace.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

Back

Sign up for myGrapevine

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

AA ordered to pay £24k to autistic worker sacked over 'violent' joke
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 3 mins read

Unfair dismissal | AA ordered to pay £24k to autistic worker sacked over 'violent' joke

Why HR should lead on RTO, not the CEOs
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Column
  • 9 mins read

Return to office | Why HR should lead on RTO, not the CEOs

OceanGate tragedy shows why HR process is vital, however unpopular
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 4 mins read

'Preventable’ | OceanGate tragedy shows why HR process is vital, however unpopular

© 1979-2025 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni