Continue reading for FREE!

Resignation ripple | 1 in 3 employees have quit because a colleague left

Everyone knows the routine when a colleague leaves for a new job. First come the leaving cards, the whip-round for a gift, then the goodbye drinks.

But for some co-workers, there also comes the realisation that they might not want to stick around either, for new research shows that almost a third of UK employees at small & medium firms have quit after a colleague handed in their notice. And nearly half admit they’d consider following suit. It’s a domino effect that can quickly turn one resignation into a much bigger problem.

The findings come from HiBob, the company behind Bob, the HR platform, which surveyed UK SMB (small & medium-sized business) employees about the effects of turnover and the strength of workplace connections.

The research found that one in three (31%) SMB employees have quit their job because a colleague left, and nearly half (48%) would consider doing the same. With over half (52%) of Brits currently working in SMBs considering quitting in the next 12 months, and 10% actively looking for a new job, the turnover repercussions could be huge for SMB employers.  

Small teams, strong ties, and big fallout

For SMBs, the effects of turnover go beyond losing a single team member; they disrupt whole teams of close-knit people. Three-quarters (75%) of SMB workers say they enjoy their job because of the culture and purpose, and 77% report having close working relationships with their colleagues. Nearly as many (74%) say those connections have become genuine friendships extending beyond the office. 

