Continue reading for FREE!

The findings come from HiBob, the company behind Bob, the HR platform, which surveyed UK SMB (small & medium-sized business) employees about the effects of turnover and the strength of workplace connections.
The research found that one in three (31%) SMB employees have quit their job because a colleague left, and nearly half (48%) would consider doing the same. With over half (52%) of Brits currently working in SMBs considering quitting in the next 12 months, and 10% actively looking for a new job, the turnover repercussions could be huge for SMB employers.
For SMBs, the effects of turnover go beyond losing a single team member; they disrupt whole teams of close-knit people. Three-quarters (75%) of SMB workers say they enjoy their job because of the culture and purpose, and 77% report having close working relationships with their colleagues. Nearly as many (74%) say those connections have become genuine friendships extending beyond the office.
Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get: