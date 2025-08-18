Continue reading for FREE!

RTO mandates dictating in-office days are fuelling rising cases of employee conflict as professionals get used to brushing shoulders more often than they used to when it was an easy to manage, daily Teams chat. HR Grapevine spoke to the experts to find out how to tame the beast of rising anger at work.

A quarter are feeling the rage

Figures from the CIPD Good Work Index suggest that workplace conflict is on the up – in fact a quarter of UK employees, an estimated eight million of us will find ourselves impacted by cross words, some raised eyebrows and moments of fury when at work.

This adds to the already complex balancing act faced by HR teams – growing workloads, stretched budgets and ongoing pressure to foster a strong, inclusive culture. Getting used to being together is throwing further fuel on the burning fire – it’s an inevitability that close proximity triggers personality clashes and communication breakdowns that threaten team harmony.

The platinum rule is particularly applicable in diverse teams with differing personality dynamics at play, wherein assuming everyone responds to the same kind of motivation or feedback is ineffective Paul Grant | Serial Entrepreneur

The Workplace Journal adds to the gloomy picture noting several areas of persistent concern – high proportions of workers experiencing serious conflict, resolution rates remaining low and in many cases going unreported or unresolved, costs on all fronts together with a growing culture of conflict avoidance masking underlying tensions rather than resolving them.

The golden and platinum rule is a real strategy

Paul Grant, co-author of Personalities Remixed suggests using two ethical principles – the golden and platinum rule. The golden rule is based on the mantra – ‘Treat others the way you want to be treated.’ “It’s a simple, powerful guideline rooted in empathy. The idea is that if you wouldn’t want someone to lie to you, you shouldn’t lie to them. If you value respect and kindness, then offer those to others." However, the golden rule has a limitation – it assumes that others want what you want and that’s where the platinum rule steps in – ‘Treat others the way they want to be treated.’ The platinum rule acknowledges that people have different needs, communication styles, and values. It calls for a deeper level of understanding and a willingness to adapt.

Conflict is an inevitable part of life as every individual has different needs, values, motivators, experiences, and perspectives Polly Walker | Mediator, and Conflict Coach

Grant says, “The platinum rule is particularly applicable in diverse teams with differing personality dynamics at play, wherein assuming everyone responds to the same kind of motivation or feedback is ineffective. For example, while one person might appreciate public recognition, another might find it embarrassing. One team member might want direct and fast-paced communication, while another might prefer detailed instructions and time to reflect.”