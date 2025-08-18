Continue reading for FREE!

Paul Grant, co-author of Personalities Remixed suggests using two ethical principles – the golden and platinum rule. The golden rule is based on the mantra – ‘Treat others the way you want to be treated.’ “It’s a simple, powerful guideline rooted in empathy. The idea is that if you wouldn’t want someone to lie to you, you shouldn’t lie to them. If you value respect and kindness, then offer those to others."
However, the golden rule has a limitation – it assumes that others want what you want and that’s where the platinum rule steps in – ‘Treat others the way they want to be treated.’ The platinum rule acknowledges that people have different needs, communication styles, and values. It calls for a deeper level of understanding and a willingness to adapt.
Conflict is an inevitable part of life as every individual has different needs, values, motivators, experiences, and perspectives
Grant says, “The platinum rule is particularly applicable in diverse teams with differing personality dynamics at play, wherein assuming everyone responds to the same kind of motivation or feedback is ineffective. For example, while one person might appreciate public recognition, another might find it embarrassing. One team member might want direct and fast-paced communication, while another might prefer detailed instructions and time to reflect.”
