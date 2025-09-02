HR Grapevine

An EasyJet cabin manager who told a colleague “I’m just staring at your ass” during a flight has lost his unfair dismissal claim after an employment tribunal ruled his sacking was justified.

Ross Barr, a senior member of the cabin crew, was investigated after a passenger wrote to EasyJet on 2 July 2024 claiming he had “behaved in a consistently misogynistic and inappropriate manner since I boarded the plane”.

The customer said Barr made the remark about a female colleague’s bottom “loudly in front of passengers, including young children”.

In interviews, Barr initially could not recall the incident, before later admitting he may have said: “I do remember someone bent over and I said ‘oh I am not looking at your bum’ but cannot remember when this was”.