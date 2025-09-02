5 mins read
Share this article:

'Just banter' | EasyJet cabin manager sacked for in-flight comments loses unfair dismissal claim

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EasyJet airplane on airport apron

An EasyJet cabin manager who told a colleague “I’m just staring at your ass” during a flight has lost his unfair dismissal claim after an employment tribunal ruled his sacking was justified.

Ross Barr, a senior member of the cabin crew, was investigated after a passenger wrote to EasyJet on 2 July 2024 claiming he had “behaved in a consistently misogynistic and inappropriate manner since I boarded the plane”.

The customer said Barr made the remark about a female colleague’s bottom “loudly in front of passengers, including young children”.

In interviews, Barr initially could not recall the incident, before later admitting he may have said: “I do remember someone bent over and I said ‘oh I am not looking at your bum’ but cannot remember when this was”.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

Back

Sign up for myGrapevine

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

CPO, Business of Fashion - how we embedded organisational resilience into our leadership DNA
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Podcast
  • 1 min read

Podcast | CPO, Business of Fashion - how we embedded organisational resilience into our leadership...

Danger: HR professionals feel 'out of their depth'
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Column
  • 10 mins read

'No let-up' | Danger: HR professionals feel 'out of their depth'

Scottish government four-day work week trial boosts wellbeing & productivity
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 5 mins read

‘Overwhelmingly positive’ | Scottish government four-day work week trial boosts wellbeing & productivity

© 1979-2025 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni