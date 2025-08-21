Reactive healthcare is like mopping the floor whilst there’s still a leak.

Proactive and preventative healthcare is fast becoming a priority for UK employers. With growing NHS wait times, worsening symptoms, and a rising reliance on private treatment.

Businesses are now carrying the cost, through increased absenteeism, presenteeism and early exits. Alongside facing higher insurance premiums due to more claims.

You can’t claim to support employee wellbeing if your strategy only kicks in when someone’s already unwell.

While reactive care will always have its place, it’s no longer enough. To reduce late-stage health interventions and support employees before issues escalate, employers need to embed a proactive approach into their benefit strategy.

That means shifting the focus upstream, and building a prevention-first model around three essential pillars:

Early diagnosis and preventative treatment pathways

Education and awareness

Supportive workplace policies

These pillars are the foundation of any effective preventative strategy. They enable businesses to go beyond simply offering treatment, instead equipping their people to understand, manage and protect their health earlier, and more holistically.

In fact, 91% of employers say they plan to actively support preventative healthcare in the next two years (REBA x AXA, 2025).

For HR and Benefits leaders, the opportunity is clear: by embedding these pillars into your current wellbeing or PMI offering, you can improve outcomes, reduce avoidable costs, and build a healthier, more engaged workforce.

In this blog, we’re spotlighting women’s health, a historically overlooked area of medicine where the consequences of delayed diagnosis, stigma, and dismissal are especially pronounced.

Although there is a big shift happening in business benefits, with a +68% Increase in employers planning to address gender-related health and wellbeing (REBA x AXA, 2025), actual action has been slow.

We’ll explore how to equip your people and managers with the tools to take action earlier, through early diagnosis and treatment, targeted education, psychological safety, and inclusive, actionable policies.

“Proactive healthcare doesn’t end with a test result. That’s where it begins.”

Health Screening is just the start

Offering early diagnostics through health screenings for things like hormones and fertility is a powerful first step, and when results are delivered via clear doctor-written reports, telephone follow-up consultations, and clear clinical care pathways, employees are equipped with clarity and direction when being proactive with their health.

But proactive healthcare doesn't stop there. To truly take control of their health, employees also need ongoing education that demystifies health conditions, different life stages, and lifestyle choices that affect their wellbeing, before clinical care is required.

The real ROI in healthcare isn’t in curing, it’s in preventing. The earlier people learn, the fewer sick days they need.

In a recent article by REBA X AXA 82% of employers planned to proactively support preventative healthcare through education and awareness.

In hormone health this would mean building an understanding around:

How hormonal health influences energy, mood, sleep, fertility, and long-term disease risk

What signs and symptoms to look out for, what might be symptomless but still serious

How lifestyle factors like stress, exercise, and nutrition impact hormone health

How to support different life stages, from hormones, menstrual cycles and family planning, to perimenopause and beyond.

Without this kind of education, people may delay action, rely on Google for answers, or wait until symptoms escalate. And in many cases, particularly for conditions like endometriosis, PCOS, or thyroid dysfunction, early awareness and lifestyle interventions can significantly reduce long-term health burdens.

It also helps to build an inclusive and psychologically safe culture:

Where colleagues feel more comfortable sharing experiences and advocating for themselves

Where managers understand how health affects performance, attendance and retention

And where stigma is replaced with support and psychological safety

In short, education is what helps people engage proactively with their health every day.

But education isn’t just about individual empowerment. It’s also a critical driver of organisational outcomes.

When education is embedded across the business, in team-wide learning, leadership training, and benefits comms. Employers see a stronger understanding and engagement with health benefits, deeper trust in the business, and more inclusive workplaces.

This is especially impactful for women and individuals assigned female at birth, who have historically been left out of health narratives, with only 1% of health care research spending goes toward female-specific conditions not related to cancer. (Gates Foundation, 2025)

Policy is the enabler of action

Education sparks awareness. Policy turns it into action.

Even with screenings and education, without supportive policies, employees and managers may face invisible barriers when being proactive about their own and their workforces health. Such as:

No clear time-off allowance: If there are strict absence policies that discourage people from taking time off, they may skip appointments, resulting in further escalations from using sick days reactively.

Lack of clarity: with no specific policies like fertility or menopause, managers can be unsure how to support someone undergoing treatment or navigating symptoms, leading to inconsistent (or absent) support.

No clear path when accessing health benefits: employees may not know they’re entitled to health screenings, specialist consultations, or counselling services.

Stigma and protection: if there is no clear protection in disclosing health conditions, employees may worry that opening up about fertility treatment, early menopause, or hormone-related mood disorders could affect performance reviews or promotion decisions.

Inclusive, clearly communicated policies give employees the permission and structure to care for their health without penalty or fear.

In a recent study 53% of employees surveyed, experienced barriers to accessing their benefits, with people having to ask their manager or get approvals beforehand. (H&P, 5th August)

Mini policy checklist:

Do employees know what support is available?

Are they given protected time to access it?

Are reproductive, hormonal, and chronic health needs explicitly covered?

Without this infrastructure, prevention simply doesn’t scale. Preventative healthcare isn’t a perk. It’s a performance strategy.

A framework for proactive health that works

To build an effective prevention-first strategy, businesses must connect the dots across three pillars.

Screening, Diagnostics and Treatment: Access to early detection tools like health screenings, clinical care plans and on-going treatment options Education and Awareness: Health literacy across employees and leadership, understanding what’s normal, what’s not, what action to take and how to have difficult conversations Policy: Clear frameworks for accessing their benefits, empowering proactivity around health, and psychological safety

Together, these elements transform proactive health from a buzzword into a measurable business driver.

