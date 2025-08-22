HR Grapevine

Lidl has signed a legal agreement with the UK’s equality watchdog to prevent sexual harassment in the workplace.
The agreement with the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) comes after an employment tribunal found that the budget retailer had failed to take all reasonable steps to prevent the sexual harassment of a young female employee by a staff member between 2019 and 2021.
Continue reading for FREE!
Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:
- Unlimited access to News content
- The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
- A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from