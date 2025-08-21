HR Grapevine

An employment tribunal has dismissed claims of age discrimination and harassment brought by an older administrator who said she was undermined by younger, “noisy” colleagues and unmanageable performance targets.

Ms Catherine Ritchie worked as a booking administrator at Goom Electrical Ltd from December 2020 until her resignation in September 2022. Aged 66 when she began working there, she was the oldest employee in the office, with most of her colleagues in their twenties and thirties.