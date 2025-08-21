3 mins read

GDPR row | Security manager at BBC site unfairly sacked over CCTV use, tribunal finds

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
BBC building and security monitoring

A security manager was unfairly dismissed after his employer accused him of improperly using CCTV to investigate alleged staff conduct, an employment tribunal has ruled.

Employment Judge Harfield found that Mitie Limited failed to carry out a reasonable investigation before dismissing Mr M Rakib, who had been working on the BBC’s Cardiff site.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

Should HR be a regulated profession?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Column
  • 10 mins read

Industry expertise | Should HR be a regulated profession?

Worker sues over 'noisy, boisterous' younger staff disrupting her job
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 6 mins read

'They lack work ethic' | Worker sues over 'noisy, boisterous' younger staff disrupting her job

OceanGate tragedy shows why HR process is vital, however unpopular
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 4 mins read

'Preventable’ | OceanGate tragedy shows why HR process is vital, however unpopular

Neonatal care and compliance: What payroll and HR leaders need to know
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Neonatal care and compliance: What payroll and HR leaders need to know

Three ways AI will reshape HR by 2028
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Guide

Three ways AI will reshape HR by 2028

© 1979-2025 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni