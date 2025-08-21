HR Grapevine

More than half of UK workers have admitted to logging on and working whilst on holiday, while more than 5 million have quit a role in the past due to the pressure of having to work during annual leave.

New research from Totaljobs reveals a growing struggle among Brits to switch off from work, even while on holiday. Nearly three in five (59%) admit to logging on and working on holiday, with one in five (20%) going as far as bringing their work laptop away with them.