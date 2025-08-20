3 mins read

Wage rises | Employers show restraint as pay awards stagnate despite rise in GDP

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
British coins and banknotes closeup

Median basic pay awards have stood at 3% for the eighth consecutive rolling quarter, with the majority of pay awards lower than the 2024 deal for the same employee group, new figures reveal.

The findings from Brightmine, the HR data and insights provider, come as the UK’s period of economic uncertainty continues, with the Bank of England reducing interest rates to 4%. Inflation remains well above the 2% target, with CPI at 3.6% and RPI at 4.4% (June 2025), the highest in over a year.  

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

FTSE 100 CEO pay rises for third consecutive year, hitting record high
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 4 mins read

C-Suite Compensation | FTSE 100 CEO pay rises for third consecutive year, hitting record high

Why are employers like Everton FC & Aviva introducing Living Pensions?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 6 mins read

‘Leading the way’ | Why are employers like Everton FC & Aviva introducing Living Pensions?

The Pensions Commission is for tomorrow; employers must improve retirement education today
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 5 mins read

'15 million undersaving' | The Pensions Commission is for tomorrow; employers must improve retirement education today

Why financial advice should be a core part of your employee benefits programme
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Why financial advice should be a core part of your employee benefits programme

The must-have features your next employee benefits platform needs
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Guide

The must-have features your next employee benefits platform needs

© 1979-2025 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni