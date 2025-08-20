HR Grapevine

A Norwich City steward who mistakenly sent memes about Russell Brand to a colleague on WhatsApp has won his unfair dismissal case, after an employment tribunal ruled the club’s approach was “riddled with unfairness” and criticised its “Orwellian” interpretation of policy.

The claimant, Gennaro Romano, worked for Norwich City Football Club for 12 years while also employed full-time at Royal Mail. He began as a safety steward in 2011 and was later promoted to Section Head, regularly taking on additional security shifts at the club.