HR Grapevine

£44k payout | Heathrow worker unfairly sacked after sharing racist video, tribunal finds

A Heathrow Airport security officer was unfairly dismissed after showing a colleague a video described as “racist, highly offensive and completely inappropriate”, an employment tribunal has ruled.

Jose Gomes, who had worked at Heathrow for 21 years, was dismissed in November 2022 after a disciplinary process found he had shown the video and made remarks including a saying about Indian men and a derogatory term about Black people.

