HR Grapevine

A Heathrow Airport security officer was unfairly dismissed after showing a colleague a video described as “racist, highly offensive and completely inappropriate”, an employment tribunal has ruled.
Jose Gomes, who had worked at Heathrow for 21 years, was dismissed in November 2022 after a disciplinary process found he had shown the video and made remarks including a saying about Indian men and a derogatory term about Black people.
Continue reading for FREE!
Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:
- Unlimited access to News content
- The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
- A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from