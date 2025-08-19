HR Grapevine

Median pay for FTSE 100 chief executives rose for the third year running, reaching its highest level since official reporting rules were introduced more than a decade ago.
According to the High Pay Centre’s latest CEO Pay Report 2025, the median pay package in 2024/25 stood at £4.58 million, up 6.8% from £4.29 million the previous year.
