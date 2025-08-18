HR Grapevine

A British Airways flight attendant who said she was too stressed to return to flying has won claims of unfair dismissal and disability discrimination after a tribunal found the airline failed to make reasonable adjustments.
Miss J Clifford (the claimant) who had worked for the airline since 1983, was dismissed in March 2023 after struggling with a phased return to work following sick leave for depression and work-related stress. The tribunal found her dismissal amounted to discrimination arising from disability and unfair dismissal.
