HR Grapevine

A British Airways flight attendant who said she was too stressed to return to flying has won claims of unfair dismissal and disability discrimination after a tribunal found the airline failed to make reasonable adjustments.

Miss J Clifford (the claimant) who had worked for the airline since 1983, was dismissed in March 2023 after struggling with a phased return to work following sick leave for depression and work-related stress. The tribunal found her dismissal amounted to discrimination arising from disability and unfair dismissal.