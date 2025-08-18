3 mins read

'Inflexible' | British Airways flight attendant too stressed to fly lost job after HR failed to make adjustments

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
British Airways Airbus A380 landing

A British Airways flight attendant who said she was too stressed to return to flying has won claims of unfair dismissal and disability discrimination after a tribunal found the airline failed to make reasonable adjustments.

Miss J Clifford (the claimant) who had worked for the airline since 1983, was dismissed in March 2023 after struggling with a phased return to work following sick leave for depression and work-related stress. The tribunal found her dismissal amounted to discrimination arising from disability and unfair dismissal.

