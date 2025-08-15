HR Grapevine

The Chief Operating Officer of a professional rugby league club has resigned from her role, amid serious allegations about the club’s leadership, including a claim she was told to sleep with someone at the Rugby Football League (RFL) to “smooth things over”.

The Super League club said it had launched an internal investigation in response to Claire Bradbury’s claims, stating it “unequivocally condemns any and all forms of inappropriate language and behaviour” and would “take any necessary action” once the facts are established.