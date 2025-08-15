4 mins read

Rugby controversy | Salford Red Devils COO quits amid claims she was told to 'sleep with' RFL figure

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Salford Red Devils team logo

The Chief Operating Officer of a professional rugby league club has resigned from her role, amid serious allegations about the club’s leadership, including a claim she was told to sleep with someone at the Rugby Football League (RFL) to “smooth things over”.

The Super League club said it had launched an internal investigation in response to Claire Bradbury’s claims, stating it “unequivocally condemns any and all forms of inappropriate language and behaviour” and would “take any necessary action” once the facts are established.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

People Director, Amey - how we're giving prison leavers a new career
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Podcast
  • 1 min read

Podcast | People Director, Amey - how we're giving prison leavers a new career

EasyJet suspends pilot who reportedly roamed hotel 'drunk and naked'
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 3 mins read

‘Stood down’ | EasyJet suspends pilot who reportedly roamed hotel 'drunk and naked'

Gregg Wallace investigation reveals historic HR failings & safeguarding gaps
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 6 mins read

Silkin report | Gregg Wallace investigation reveals historic HR failings & safeguarding gaps

Complexity to clarity: KAEFER’s journey to simplify HR & payroll
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Complexity to clarity: KAEFER’s journey to simplify HR & payroll

The HR playbook for preventative health
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Guide

The HR playbook for preventative health

© 1979-2025 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni