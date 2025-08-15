HR Grapevine

Lidl GB has announced that it will increase its pay for hourly paid colleagues. Marking the fifth pay rise in two years, the latest announcement will bring the business’s investment in pay to over £70m.

The supermarket chain will increase entry-level pay from £12.75 to £13.00 nationally, rising to £13.95 with length of service. Meanwhile colleagues in London will see pay rise from £14.00 to £14.35, increasing to £14.65 also with length of service. Lidl colleagues benefit from higher rates than both the real living wage nationwide and the London living wage.