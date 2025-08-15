HR Grapevine

An MP-led push for free bus travel for under-22s in England might sound like a youth perk. In reality, it could be one of the most impactful labour market interventions in years. By removing a stubborn barrier between young people and the workplace, it offers a direct benefit to employers: access to a wider, more diverse pool of talent.

What’s the idea?

The proposal comes from the House of Commons Transport Committee, which has urged ministers to pilot a scheme giving free bus travel to under-22s in England. Similar programmes already operate in Scotland and parts of Wales, where young people can travel at no cost on registered local bus services.