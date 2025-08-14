HR Grapevine

A Royal Air Force Sergeant who missed out on a promotion, because her medical board was cancelled when she became pregnant, has won an appeal to have her claim heard at an employment tribunal.
Ms H Curtis alleged that the decision to cancel the assessment - which was required for her to rank up from Corporal to a Sergeant post - was discriminatory and caused “long term, negative, consequences for her career and career extension”.
Continue reading for FREE!
Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:
- Unlimited access to News content
- The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
- A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from