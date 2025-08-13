HR Grapevine

3 mins read

Non-compliance | ONS staff refuse to attend office amid ongoing RTO dispute

Office For National Statistics (ONS) employees have stepped up their long-running dispute over a forced return to the office, by instigating a zero-office attendance policy and increasing their use of work to rule.

More than 1200 members of the PCS (Public & Commercial Services) union began the escalation in late July, while the branch considers next steps in the use of its mandate to use strike action.

