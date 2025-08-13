HR Grapevine

A consultant who told a hijab-wearing colleague she was “conservative” compared to “other women… who have their boobs out” has lost his employment tribunal claims of discrimination, harassment, victimisation and protected disclosure detriment.
Mr J Danquah, employed by FDM Group and placed at Shell, was suspended after colleague Naima Masud complained about comments made at a Shell social event in September 2022.
