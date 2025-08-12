HR Grapevine

Virgin Media O2 has announced it is creating a new £1 million talent fund to help charities, local authorities, small businesses and social enterprises train apprentices - removing financial and structural barriers that have long held smaller organisations back from investing in early careers talent.

This initiative will allow organisations to access Virgin Media O2’s apprenticeship levy fund, using this to cover the full cost of apprenticeship training for eligible roles. The programme is specifically designed to support women and people from global majority backgrounds looking to progress in a STEM-based role and will help build a diverse talent pipeline and leaders of the future.