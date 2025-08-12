3 mins read

'Next gen talent' | Virgin Media O2 creates new £1 million apprenticeship talent fund

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Virgin Media O2 merger logo

Virgin Media O2 has announced it is creating a new £1 million talent fund to help charities, local authorities, small businesses and social enterprises train apprentices - removing financial and structural barriers that have long held smaller organisations back from investing in early careers talent. 

This initiative will allow organisations to access Virgin Media O2’s apprenticeship levy fund, using this to cover the full cost of apprenticeship training for eligible roles. The programme is specifically designed to support women and people from global majority backgrounds   looking to progress in a STEM-based role and will help build a diverse talent pipeline and leaders of the future.  

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

The Entertainer toy shop to become an Employee Owned Trust
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 4 mins read

'Shared stewardship' | The Entertainer toy shop to become an Employee Owned Trust

Is the candidate real? How 'deepfakes' are disrupting hiring
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Column
  • 9 mins read

AI | Is the candidate real? How 'deepfakes' are disrupting hiring

Application Overload: AI-Driven Solutions for High-Volume, Human-Centric Hiring
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Application Overload: AI-Driven Solutions for High-Volume, Human-Centric Hiring

Death of the LMS: A step-by-step guide to skills-first L&D
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Guide

Death of the LMS: A step-by-step guide to skills-first L&D

© 1979-2025 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni