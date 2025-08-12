HR Grapevine

A solicitor has been struck off after admitting to multiple acts of dishonesty, including falsely claiming IT failures had prevented her from receiving key case documents.

The Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal (SDT) found that Alison Clare Banerjee, an employment law specialist at Hunt and Coombs LLP until her resignation in February 2023, had “serious, deliberate, and repeated acts of dishonesty” which caused “significant harm” to clients and undermined trust in the profession.