HR Grapevine

The UK’s labour market slowdown is raising concerns over opportunities for both young and older workers, as official figures show vacancies have fallen to their lowest level since early 2015.

The latest ONS data for May to July revealed a 44,000 quarterly drop in vacancies to 718,000 - the 37th consecutive decline - alongside further falls in payroll employment. The unemployment rate for April to June remained at 4.7%, while economic inactivity among those aged 16–64 eased slightly to 21.0%.