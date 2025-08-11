HR Grapevine

Life admin tasks people are putting off doing or forgetting to do the most, with more than a third (36%) delaying making medical appointments, according to a new survey.

The study by comparison website Confused.com discovered that over half (53%) of Brits have felt the need to take time off work to catch up with life admin tasks - from renewing their passport to making appointments. With Google searches for ‘life admin checklist’ and ‘life admin day’ increasing by 100% compared to the same time last year, it seems people are struggling to keep on top of the jobs that come along with everyday life.