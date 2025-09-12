In June 2025, Grant Thornton took a remarkable step to reward and incentivise staff for their contributions to the company’s future success by launching an Employee Benefit Trust.

By doing so, it became the largest UK professional services firm to give equity units to many of its employees at no cost. Through the scheme, eligible employees at manager grade and above have been allocated equity on top of their normal salary and bonus rewards.

Fiona Baldwin, Head of Operations at Grant Thornton, also serves as Head of People & Brand. She joins the HR Grapevine Podcast to discuss:

What an Employee Benefit Trust is and why Grant Thornton introduced the scheme

How it was implemented and communicated to managers and leaders

Insights and lessons for other employers considering a similar programme

