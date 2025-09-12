Employee Reward,
Podcast | Head of Operations, Grant Thornton - why we introduced an Employee Benefit Trust

Fiona Baldwin, Head of Operations at Grant Thornton
Deel

In June 2025, Grant Thornton took a remarkable step to reward and incentivise staff for their contributions to the company’s future success by launching an Employee Benefit Trust.

By doing so, it became the largest UK professional services firm to give equity units to many of its employees at no cost. Through the scheme, eligible employees at manager grade and above have been allocated equity on top of their normal salary and bonus rewards.

Fiona Baldwin, Head of Operations at Grant Thornton, also serves as Head of People & Brand. She joins the HR Grapevine Podcast to discuss:

  • What an Employee Benefit Trust is and why Grant Thornton introduced the scheme

  • How it was implemented and communicated to managers and leaders

  • Insights and lessons for other employers considering a similar programme

About Deel

Deel is the all-in-one HR and payroll platform for global teams. It helps companies simplify every aspect of managing a workforce, from onboarding, compliance and performance management, to global payroll, HRIS and immigration support. Deel works for independent contractors and full-time employees in more than 150 countries, compliantly. And getting set up takes just a few minutes. For more information, visit Deel.com.

