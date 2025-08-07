HR Grapevine

More than two fifths (41%) of businesses have increased their requirement for onsite working over the past year, according to new research by the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC).
While most of the firms (67%) who require onsite working say it hasn’t impacted recruitment or retention, one in ten relevant businesses (9%) have seen staff leave in response.
