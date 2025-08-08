HR Grapevine

New data reveals a drop in broadband traffic on Friday afternoons during the summer months, suggesting that remote workers may be clocking off early.

The Friday traffic drop-off - as much as an 8% dip between 3-5pm compared to the winter - comes from Virgin Media’s broadband network analysis, an indicator of the connectivity habits of the British public. Alongside the network data, Virgin Media asked Britons about their work policies and working habits to fully understand the trend.