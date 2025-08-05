HR Grapevine

3 mins read

Exec overhaul | Manchester United appoints new People Director amid ongoing leadership shake-up

Manchester United has announced the appointment of a new People Director, a key hire in the club’s evolving leadership team as it continues its transformation both on and off the pitch.

Kirstin Furber, who will take up the post this autumn, joins from Channel 4 where she has spent the last five years as people director. Her CV includes senior HR roles at BBC Worldwide and 20th Century Fox, alongside board-level experience in sport, having served as a non-executive director of British Wheelchair Basketball and the London FA.

