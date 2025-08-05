HR Grapevine

A care worker has won claims for race discrimination and harassment after colleagues excluded her by speaking Polish during a supervision meeting.
Ms S Kellington-Crawford (the claimant), who is English and does not speak Polish, was awarded £2,500 in compensation for injury to feelings after an employment tribunal found her employer, Newlands Care Angus Ltd, treated her less favourably because of her race.
