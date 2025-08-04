HR Grapevine

An asset management firm came under scrutiny after a senior worker recovering from long Covid complained that his bonus had been cut drastically, leaving him “shocked and disappointed” and facing financial stress during his illness.
Matthew Colliander-Smith, a former Head of Performance and Risk at Veritas Asset Management LLP, brought claims of discrimination arising from disability, failure to make reasonable adjustments, and victimisation.
