4 mins read

'Left me shocked' | Partner loses tribunal claim over bonus cut during long Covid absence

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
British pound sterling banknotes scattered

An asset management firm came under scrutiny after a senior worker recovering from long Covid complained that his bonus had been cut drastically, leaving him “shocked and disappointed” and facing financial stress during his illness.

Matthew Colliander-Smith, a former Head of Performance and Risk at Veritas Asset Management LLP, brought claims of discrimination arising from disability, failure to make reasonable adjustments, and victimisation. 

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

Majority of Gen Z considering second jobs to cope with living costs
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 4 mins read

Money worries | Majority of Gen Z considering second jobs to cope with living costs

The awkward realities of pay transparency
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Column
  • 8 mins read

'Creating trust' | The awkward realities of pay transparency

Asda confirms 'significant' family leave enhancements - why are employers going 'above the normal'?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 6 mins read

Parents & pay | Asda confirms 'significant' family leave enhancements - why are employers going 'above the...

Neonatal care and compliance: What payroll and HR leaders need to know
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Neonatal care and compliance: What payroll and HR leaders need to know

The Hidden Costs of Choosing the Wrong Employee Benefits Platform
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Guide

The Hidden Costs of Choosing the Wrong Employee Benefits Platform

© 1979-2025 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni