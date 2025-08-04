HR Grapevine

2 mins read

'Broadest range of talent' | Working class students targeted in Civil Service internship drive

Downing Street and Whitehall signs

A new internship programme is being launched to encourage more working class students to consider a career in the Civil Service, as the government attempts to address social mobility and representation across Whitehall.

The paid summer scheme will offer around 200 undergraduates from lower socio-economic backgrounds a two-month placement in a Civil Service department, giving them first-hand experience of policy work, ministerial briefings and access to senior civil servants.

