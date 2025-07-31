HR Grapevine

There’s something undeniably sweet about the idea behind Hey Geraldine. A woman who’s dedicated 35 years to public service, known for her knowledge and generosity with it, is honoured by her employer with an AI version of herself to help colleagues around the clock. A quirky chatbot that mimics her tone, offers her wisdom, and saves hours of staff time? Lovely, right?

But once you get past the initial feel-good factor, it’s worth pausing to ask: is this the beginning of something brilliant or something unsettling?