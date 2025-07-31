HR Grapevine

New analysis from the CIPD reveals an urgent need for greater investment in lifelong learning to help older workers stay in employment and build long-term financial security.
The CIPD warns that older workers are particularly exposed to the megatrends reshaping the labour market, from rapid advances in AI to the transition to a net zero economy. With fewer opportunities to develop, retrain or switch careers, many risk being left behind as roles evolve or disappear entirely.
