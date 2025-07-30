5 mins read

'Hey Geraldine' | Council turns veteran employee into AI chatbot to support colleagues

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
AI chatbot assisting human user

We’ve all known that one employee who knows so much about the job, that they’re constantly bombarded with questions from co-workers.

You’ve likely, then, also felt that twinge of guilt when approaching them for some advice yourself, knowing you’re the dozenth person to ask them a question that day.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

What employers get wrong about ADHD support, and how coaching can help
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 4 mins read

Neurodiversity | What employers get wrong about ADHD support, and how coaching can help

The Pensions Commission is for tomorrow; employers must improve retirement education today
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 5 mins read

'15 million undersaving' | The Pensions Commission is for tomorrow; employers must improve retirement education today

Will AI remove the 'people' from people analytics?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Column
  • 7 mins read

People Analytics | Will AI remove the 'people' from people analytics?

Fragmented Tech: The Silent Killer of HR
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Fragmented Tech: The Silent Killer of HR

The cost of standing still: Why ignoring cloud ERP could harm your business
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • View Report

The cost of standing still: Why ignoring cloud ERP could harm your business

© 1979-2025 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni