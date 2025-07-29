HR Grapevine

Amid a backdrop of a 4.7% unemployment rate and wider economic slowdown, UK job vacancies saw their fastest annual growth in nearly three years in June, rising +2.68% to 875,546 jobs, signalling progress on hiring confidence, according to the latest UK Job Market Report by job matching platform Adzuna.

This figure not only marks the strongest annual growth since July 2022 – and the fourth consecutive month of year-on-year gains, but it also means month-on-month vacancies are up after two consecutive months of decline, at +1.99%. Even though the total listings remain below pre-pandemic levels.