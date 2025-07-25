HR Grapevine

More than half of Gen Z workers in the UK are considering taking on a second job to help cover basic living costs, according to new research that highlights the growing financial pressure on younger employees.

The study, based on responses from over 5,600 working adults, found that financial pressure is the biggest motivator for all generations for driving the uptake of side hustles (71% of Millennials, 69% Gen X, 59% Baby Boomers and 57% of Gen Z) to make ends meet. The findings, published by Boostworks, a leading provider of employee reward and recognition, benefits delivery and wellbeing solutions, suggest the cost-of-living crisis is reshaping how the younger workforce engages with work, rest, and their primary employers.