3 mins read

Coming home again? | 70,000+ workers have booked the day off work after women's Euros final

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Excited England football fans cheering

The Lionesses are in yet another major final this weekend - their third in a row - and fans are gearing up for the celebrations.

England face Spain on Sunday, July 25th, in the Women’s Euros final. The game has all the makings of a classic - England are defending champions, having beaten Germany at Euro 2022, and the game is a rematch of the 2023 World Cup final, which saw the Spanish crowned champions after a 1–0 win.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

UK workers most trusted in Europe, but guilt stops them 'switching off'
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 4 mins read

Presenteeism | UK workers most trusted in Europe, but guilt stops them 'switching off'

Gregg Wallace investigation reveals historic HR failings & safeguarding gaps
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 6 mins read

Silkin report | Gregg Wallace investigation reveals historic HR failings & safeguarding gaps

Don't monitor like Musk - increase employee surveillance at your peril
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 4 mins read

'Manipulation' | Don't monitor like Musk - increase employee surveillance at your peril

© 1979-2025 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni