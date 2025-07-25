HR Grapevine

The Lionesses are in yet another major final this weekend - their third in a row - and fans are gearing up for the celebrations.

England face Spain on Sunday, July 25th, in the Women’s Euros final. The game has all the makings of a classic - England are defending champions, having beaten Germany at Euro 2022, and the game is a rematch of the 2023 World Cup final, which saw the Spanish crowned champions after a 1–0 win.